HSVP to develop 3,000 acres of land this year, says Khattar

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran's (HSVP) e-auction policy is completely transparent and more and more people are benefitting from it.



This policy has not only proved beneficial for common people but it has also increased HSVP's income. The Chief Minister was presiding over the 123rd meeting of the HSVP at the Haryana Secretariat on Monday.

Khattar said that HSVP has paid arrears of about Rs 4,000 crore to the farmers during the last year. This year also a target of making payment of about Rs 6,000 crore has been set. He said that this year an amount of Rs 11,000 crore would be earned by developing about 3,000 acres of land.

New projects worth Rs 2,223.90 crore will be prepared on this land. These include the construction of residential housing and STP in Sector 20 and 28 for the people living in Rajiv Colony, Indira Colony and Kharak Mangoli slum areas of Panchkula on PPP mode, besides the construction of the International Convention Center in Sector 78 of Faridabad etc.

Talking about the e-Auction policy, he said that an amount of Rs 11,461.36 crore has been earned from the auction. In this, an amount of Rs 6,503.15 crore has been received from the residential sector, Rs 3,545.48 crore from the commercial sector and Rs 1,412.73 crore from the institutional sector.

Gurugram Mandal has earned the highest income of Rs. 5,434 crore from e-Auction, the Chief Minister said.