Hry to formulate scheme to teach Urdu language

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that a plan is being formulated to teach the language being predominantly used in a particular area for the welfare of the people of that area.

This announcement was made by the Chief Minister in the context of Urdu language during the direct dialogue

with BJP Minority Morcha. During the meeting, National Vice-President of BJP Minority Morcha, Zakir Hussain,

State President of Haryana BJP Minority Morcha, Naseem Ahmed and OSD to Chief Minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal were present.

While emphasizing on the slogan of Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek, Chief Minister, Khattar said that we all have to co-exist in peace and harmony in the State so as to fulfill the vision of a civilized society by helping and respecting each other's customs.

He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is moving ahead with this objective.

He alerted the people of the minority society against getting misled in the name of caste due to vote bank politics and advised them to work in the interest of society and country.