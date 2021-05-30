Hry: Major relief for ULB property holders

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal while giving a big sigh of relief to those owning houses and shops of Municipality on lease or rent basis for the past 20 years, today announced ownership rights for all such owners. For the execution of this announcement, a policy has been framed under which the tenant will have to pay less than the present collector rate to get the ownership right.

The Chief Minister announced this while addressing a digital press conference here today. The Chief Minister also extended best wishes and congratulated all the media persons on the occasion of Hindi Journalism Day.

The Chief Minister said that if anyone has taken shop, house on the Municipal land either on rent, lease basis, Tehbazari or by paying license fee for 20 years or more then all such occupiers would be given ownership right under this policy. As per the policy, the occupier should have completed 20 years as of December 31, 2020.

The Chief Minister further announced that a rebate of 20 percent on the current collector rate would be given to those tenants who have been residing in the house or are running a shop for the past

20 years. Similarly, those who have an occupancy period of 50 years will get a rebate of up to 50 percent. Besides this, if an occupier has a period of more than 50 years, then in that mcase he will be given a maximum relaxation of 50 percent only on the present collector rate.