Hry CM accepts Anil Vij's recommendation, Vigilance Bureau to probe liquor theft

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar has accepted Home Minister Anil Vij's recommendation for a probe by the Vigilance Bureau after a state government-constituted special enquiry team (SET) recently submitted its report on the instances of theft of liquor from the warehouses.



Addressing a news conference here this evening, Vij also said that based on the SET report, the Chief Secretary on August 25 "has called for an explanation" of senior IAS officer Shekhar Vidyarthi and also directed the Home Department to seek IPS officer Prateeksha Godara's explanation over alleged lapses.

Vij said that while accepting the SET report, he had sent the same to the chief minister for taking appropriate action on it.

On this, the chief minister instructed the Chief Secretary on August 10 for appropriate action, he said.

The minister said that he had recommended a thorough investigation on the SET report, action against Shekhar Vidyarthi and Godara, and a departmental inquiry against the erring officers of the departments of Excise and Taxation and the Police.

The chief minister directed the state Vigilance Bureau to conduct a thorough investigation of the observations made by the SET, he said.

Under this, the VB has been asked to investigate various irregularities which came to fore in the SET report, he said.

On Vidyarthi, he said, "The SET found that the then Excise and Taxation Commissioner did not cooperate in the investigation process."

"Not only this, despite the orders of the government for the closure of liquor vends during the lockdown, he did not issue any written orders. According to the Excise Policy 2011-12 of the department, CCTV cameras should have been installed at the liquor distillery but till date no feedback was received in this regard, he said.

"Apart from this, liquor has to be destroyed after two years of its expiry date. But except one district, no other district followed it," said Vij.

Vij said he has recommended to the State VB to register an FIR in this whole matter and get it properly investigated.

Earlier this month, Vij had said he recommended action against Vidyarthi and Godara based on the SET report.

The state government had formed a SET in May this year after the alleged theft of liquor from two Sonipat godowns.

The state police had nabbed prime accused Bhupinder Singh from Sonipat. They had also recovered Rs 97 lakh in cash, two pistols and three mobile phones besides a sports utility vehicle during a raid at a flat in Chandigarh.

Sharing details from a 2,000-page report submitted by the SET on July 31, the minister had also said it was found that illegal sale of liquor had been taking place in the state during the coronavirus lockdown.

The report had revealed glaring deficiencies in functioning of the Excise and Taxation Department.

On the basis of the report, Vij had recommended to the chief minister that suitable action be taken against Vidyarthi and Godara for various "lapses pointed out by the SET".

About Godara, the then Sonipat SP, Vij said the SET had commented that she was "oblivious of the fact that main accused Bhupinder Singh was a smuggler and he was provided two gunmen as security".

"Besides, a gun licence was given to Bhupinder despite the fact that when he had applied for it, he had five cases registered against him, said Vij.

The minister said the SET has observed that nearly 200 FIRs were registered over a period of time when liquor was seized, but no effort was made beyond arresting the drivers.