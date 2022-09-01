Hry approves draft ordinance to amend Panchayati Raj Act

Chandigarh: Matrimonial With a view to give proportionate representation to the persons belonging to Backward Classes (A) in Panchayati Raj Institutions as per the recommendations of the Haryana Backward Classes Commission, Haryana Cabinet, which met under the Chairmanship of CM Manohar Lal Khattar here today has approved the draft Ordinance to amend sections 9, 59 and 120 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act 1994.



Only yesterday, the State Cabinet had accepted the report submitted by Haryana Backward Classes Commission headed by Justice Darshan Singh.

As per the amendment, seats of Panches in every Gram Panchayat shall be reserved for Backward Classes (A) in the proportion of one-half of the percentage of their population to the total population of the Sabha area and shall be rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more. A minimum one seat of Panch shall be reserved for the Backward Classes (A) if their population is two percent or more of the total population of the Sabha area. Such seats shall be allotted by rotation and by draw of lots among the wards other than that reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

Eight percent of the total number of offices of Sarpanch in a Block shall be reserved for the Backward Classes (A) and shall be rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more and shall be allotted by rotation and by draw of lots among the three times of the number of the Gram Panchayats proposed for reservation of Backward Classes (A) which are having the largest percentage of population of Backward Classes (A) excluding Gram Panchayats that are reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The offices of member shall be reserved for Backward Classes (A) in every Panchayat Samiti in proportion of one-half of the percentage of their population to the total population of the Panchayat Samiti area and shall be rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more and such seats shall be allotted by rotation and by draw of lots among the wards other than that reserved for the Scheduled Castes.

The offices of member shall be reserved for Backward Classes (A) in every Zila Parishad in proportion of one-half of the percentage of their population to the total population of the Zila Parishad area and shall be rounded off to the next higher integer in case the decimal value is 0.5 or more and such seats shall be allotted by rotation and by draw of lots among three times the number of wards of the Zila Parishad proposed for reservation for Backward Classes (A).