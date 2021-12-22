HP gears up for PM tour, projects worth `27K crore in pipeline

Shimla: Coinciding with completion of four-year in power, the ruling BJP is going on a mega celebration mode with Prime Minister Narendra Modi confirming his arrival to be part of the event, which will have investment proposals worth Rs 27,000 crore in the pipeline for the launch.



Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who met Modi in New Delhi on Monday said beside a ground breaking ceremony for new investments, between Rs 18,000 to 20,000 crore and ceremony relating to laying of foundation stone for Rs 7000 crore multi-purpose Renuka dam project. Renuka dam, on completion within next six years, will provide surplus drinking water to Delhi—the national capital besides creating irrigation facilities for states of Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Uttrakhand and an additional 40 MW of power to Himachal Pradesh.

Only last week, the union cabinet cleared the Renuka Dam project, which had been hanging in fire for the past 10 years.

The project involves construction of a 148 meter high rock-fill dam to store monsoon discharge in Giri river, which is a tributary of Yamuna. Though some of the rehabilitation issues still remain unresolved but Chief Minister confirmed on Tuesday that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation of the project from Mandi on December 27.

Other projects includes dedication of the 111 MW Sawra-Kuddu hydel project in Shimla district and laying foundation for two other hydel projects–210 MW Lohri–I hydel project and 66 MW Daula-Siddh hydel project. Both projects have already been allotted to Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam.