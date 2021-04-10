Hours after starting it, Punjab 'arhtiyas' withdraw strike

Ludhiana/Chandigarh: A few hours after going on a state-wide strike against the Centre's direction to the state government to transfer the minimum support price of farmers' crops directly to their bank accounts, 'arhtiyas' in Punjab on Saturday withdrew their strike. The arhtiyas or commission agents withdrew their strike after Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh assured them that they would remain an integral part of the procurement system.



Earlier during the day, around 40,000 'arhtiyas' across the state had gone on strike to protest against the direct benefit transfer (DBT) of the minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops, bypassing them.

The decision to call off the strike was taken by 'arhtiyas' after their leader Vijay Kalra, under the banner of the Federation of Arhtiya Association of Punjab, held a meeting with Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana.

After the commission agents announced the rollback of the strike, wheat procurement kicked off in the state.

In Chandigarh, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh ordered various steps to ensure arhtiyas' continued involvement in the process.

The state Food Department has amended the procurement software so that the arhtiyas will continue to be involved in the process of release of payments to farmers, albeit in a modified manner with farmers getting their payments in their bank accounts within 48 hours, as mandated by the state government, an official statement said.

A senior Food Department official said the commission agents will come to know how much payment is being released to farmers who are linked to them.

Declaring his unequivocal commitment to safeguarding the interests of Punjab's 'arhtiyas', the state chief minister said despite the government of India's directives to exclude them from MSP payments, the Arhtiyas shall always be associated with the procurement .

Till I am there, you will be part of the system, and your role will always remain, he asserted, adding he will ensure that the arhtiyas' commissions and other charges permitted under the APMC Act shall continue.