Hooda likely to raise people's issue in winter session

Chandigarh: A meeting of the Congress Legislature Party was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda in which a framework was prepared to raise the issues of public concern in the coming assembly session.



"It was decided that HSSC-HPSC recruitment scam, shortage of DAP and urea, law and order situation, interference in university recruitments, delay in recruitment, vacant posts of different departments, rising unemployment, inflation will be effectively raised in the session. We will bring Adjournment motion on different issues like waterlogging and appointment of Nambardars,"

he said.

The former Chief Minister also demanded the withdrawal of the cases registered against the farmers during the farmer's agitation and also sought compensation and jobs to the families of the martyred farmers will be raised once again in the House.

Addressing the journalists after the meeting, Hooda demanded an investigation of the recruitment scam under the supervision of the sitting judge of the High Court.

"Only an official of the rank of Deputy Secretary of HPSC cannot carry out such a huge recruitment scam. The recruitment mafia has sold jobs like goods at a grocery store. But now only the salesman of the shop has been caught, his owner is yet to be caught. Justice demands that first of all HPSC, Chairman and members of HSSC should be suspended," he said.