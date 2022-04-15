Hooda expresses concern over incidents of arson on wheat crop

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has expressed deep concern over the incidents of arson on the wheat crop from all over the state. He has demanded compensation of at least Rs 25000 per acre to the farmers affected by the arson.



Hooda says that hundreds of acres of crops were destroyed in Rohtak's Makdauli, Rithal, Basantpur, Brahmanwas, Dhamad, Khidwali, Nidana, Samargopalpur, Kharavad, Needana, Bahu Akbarpur and Sisar villages alone. Similarly, thousands of acres of crops of farmers have been destroyed in different districts like Hisar, Jind, Jhajjar and Fatehabad.

"Fire broke out in many places due to yesterday's thunderstorm, short circuit, and other reasons. In such a situation, efforts should be made to increase awareness among farmers and the general public by the government. Farmers need to be more careful about this," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition said the Fire Department should also increase its capacity during the season so that more and more vehicles can reach the spot if needed and farmers can be saved from major losses. "Today the farmer's crop is neither safe in the field, nor in the mandis. No arrangement has been made to cover the crops of the farmers who are reaching the mandis with their crops and millions of tonnes of food grains are lying under the open sky," he stated.

"Till now no arrangement for lifting has been made by the government nor payment of farmers. The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms and rain in the coming days. In such a situation, keeping the crop in the open is harmful for both the farmer and the government," he added.