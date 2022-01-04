Honorarium of Anganwadi workers hiked in Punjab

Morinda (Pb): Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, on Tuesday, announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of over 53,000 anganwadi workers and helpers across the state.



He said the monthly emoluments of anganwadi workers stand increased from Rs 8,100 to Rs 9,500, mini anganwadi workers from Rs 5,300 to Rs 6,300 and helpers from Rs 4,050 to Rs 5,100.

Likewise, the honorarium of anganwadi workers would be increased every year by Rs 500 while it would be Rs 250 in case of both mini anganwadi workers and helpers, according to an official release.

He also said all these workers will be now eligible for regular increase in their honorarium annually from January 1, 2023 onwards.

Describing anganwadi workers as backbone of the administrative machinery of the state, the Chief Minister reiterated the welfare of women and their empowerment always remained highest priority of the state government.

"Earlier also, the monthly emoluments of over 67,000 ASHA workers and mid-day meal workers were increased," said Channi.

In his address, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said the present dispensation is fully conversant with the problems being faced by women who had to undertake household chores before leaving for professional commitments. Therefore they deserved this much awaited increase in their monthly emoluments.

Exhorting people to follow precautionary measures amid rising COVID-19 cases, the CM said the state government has a robust healthcare infrastructure in place to face any eventuality.

Listing the pro-people initiatives undertaken by his government, Channi said power tariff for the domestic consumers has been reduced by Rs 3 per unit, petrol and diesel prices have been slashed by Rs 10 and Rs 5 respectively and water charges have been brought to a flat rate of Rs 50.

All these measures reflect the state government's commitment that people's money must revert to them, added Channi.