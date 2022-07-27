Home Minister Amit Shah greets CRPF personnel on force's raising day
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday greeted the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on its raising day and said it has created a glorious history of valour that every Indian is proud of.
The CRPF was established on July 27, 1939 as the Crown Representative Police and after independence, it was named as the Central Reserve Police Force by an Act of Parliament on December 28, 1949.
Shah said the CRPF has not only made a unique contribution in keeping the country's security intact, but also created a glorious history of valour, which every Indian is proud of.
"I congratulate the jawans of the CRPF on the raising day and salute their service and dedication to the nation," he said.
The first home minister of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, had envisioned a multi-faceted role for the CRPF according to the changing needs of the newly-independent nation, an official release said.
