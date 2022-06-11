'Historians have given prominence to Mughals'

New Delhi: Most of the historians in India have given prominence in recording the history of Mughals only, ignoring the glorious rules of many empires like Pandyas, Cholas, Mauryas, Guptas and Ahoms, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday.



Releasing a book 'Maharana: Sahastra Varsha Ka Dharma Yuddha', Shah also said that the battle fought for the protection of the culture, language and religion for 1,000 years has not gone in vain as "India is again standing with respect before the world now and the country's glory is recognised."

"I want to tell something to the historians. We have many empires but historians have concentrated only on the Mughals and wrote mostly about them. The Pandya empire ruled for 800 years. The Ahom empire ruled Assam for 650 years. They (Ahoms) had even defeated Bakhtiyar Khalji, Aurangzeb and kept Assam sovereign. The Pallava empire ruled for 600 years. The Cholas ruled for 600 years.

"The Mauryas ruled the whole country -- from Afghanistan to Lanka for 550 years. The Satvahanas ruled for 500 years. The Guptas ruled for 400 years and (Gupta emperor) Samudragupta had for the first time visioned a united India and established an empire with the whole country. But there is no reference book on them," he said. The home minister said reference books should be written on these empires and if they are written, "the history which we believe wrong will gradually fade away and truth will emerge." For this, he said, there is a need to start work by many people. "By keeping aside comments, our glorious history should be kept in front of the public. When we make big efforts, then automatically the attempt of falsehood becomes small. So, we should pay more attention to make our efforts bigger," he said.