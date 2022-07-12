Himachal Pradesh's ex-BJP chief Khimi Ram joins Congress
New Delhi: Keeping in view Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, former Himachal Pradesh BJP president Khimi Ram on Tuesday joined the Congress. Ram, a former minister and deputy speaker in the state, said that he takes pride in joining the party that helped the country attain freedom.
"I am not joining the Congress out of any anger towards the BJP. I have taken a well-thought-out decision to take the Congress forward in Himachal Pradesh," he said.
Ram said that he is confident that Congress will be able to form the government in the state as there is a lot of corruption, unemployment, inflation and pending employee issues, including those related to the pension scheme. "We will bring these issues before the people of the state and help form the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh," he said.
The BJP turncoat joined Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla.
