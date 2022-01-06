Himachal CM launches mission 'Drishti', Drug Prevention Helpline

Shimla: Six PSA plants at Government medical college, Chamba, DDU and KNH Shimla, beside three other hospitals at a cost of Rs 6.60 crore, two CT scans, one digital X-ray machine and state level drug presentation helpline were highlights of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur's 57th birthday here.



Earlier in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Chief Minister on his birthday through his tweet. "Over the last four years, he (Thakur) has worked hard for all round development of Himachal Pradesh, with a special focus on empowering the poor," Modi wrote.

Since Thakur has already completed four year in the power, the event turned out to be a busy fay to launch new projects in Shimla ahead of the election year. Of six PSA plants , five have been established under PM CAREs and one through CSR.

He also inaugurated two CT scan machines, one at Nahan Medical College in Sirmaur and another Medical College in Chamba district at a cost of Rs 10 crore. Both these machines are of 128 slices, which would help in microscopic examination of diseases at a faster pace. Thakur also inaugurated an advanced technology digital X-ray machine for Nahan Medical College.

The Chief Minister launched three new health programs under the National Health Mission. Under Mission Drishti, the eyes of children of classes VI to XII would be examined and free spectacles would be provided as per the requirement.

Under the School Health and Wellness Program under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, two teachers would be nominated as Health and Wellness Ambassadors from each school and would be trained on 11 aspects related

to adolescent health. Besides this, the National TB eradication programme was also launched by the Chief Minister, which aims to make the state TB free by the year 2025. Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that it was a matter of satisfaction that today the State has 41 PSA Plants, 11543 D-Type, 3837 B-Type and 1400 A-Type Oxygen Cylinders and more than 5000 Oxygen Concentrators with a capacity to produce more than 95 metric tons of oxygen. The Chief Minister said that the state government was working vigorously for eradication of TB, for which number of C.B. NAT machines were being increased in the state.

Thakur said that during the last three days, more than two lakh children in the age group of 15 to 18 years have been vaccinated in the State. He expressed hope that the State would complete the vaccination of all eligible children at a fast pace and again become the first State in the country.

The Chief Minister said that the number of cases of Covid-19 was increasing at a sharp pace which was a matter of concern. He also urged the people to ensure Covid-19 appropriate behavior as if the cases rise, the government will impose more restrictions.

The Chief Minister launched a special Drug Prevention Helpline under Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100. The objective of this helpline is to provide necessary guidance and

counseling on drug abuse.