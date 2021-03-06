Himachal Budget targets 30,000 jobs; talks of investments, hemp cultivation

Shimla: With no fresh tax proposed, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio presented a Rs 50,192 crore budget in the Assembly for year 2021-22.



The budget, which leaves an uncovered deficit of Rs 7,789 crore, proposes massive expansion of the social security network, series of benefits for the youths, women and daily wagers, apart from a promise to create 30,000 jobs in the government sector alone through filling up of functional posts in key departments like education, health, PWD and Jal Shakti departments.

The budget also talks about legalising hemp cultivation in the state on the lines of some states like Uttrakhand, to create new employment opportunities in some districts, besides exploring chances of investments in the state.

"The state government will permit hemp cultivation on commercial lines by framing a proper policy and new regulatory measures," Chief Minister announced in his three-hour long budget speech.

This was the fourth budget of the first time Chief Minister, which he read out digitally for the second time. The budget was punctuated by hindi poetry to convey his resolve to revive the Covid-affected economy of the state, which has taken an all time low dip of minus 6.2 percent.

"The Covid pandemic has adversely affected the global economy and Indian economy is no exception. The GDP has seen a huge contraction by 23.9% in the first quarter. However, the economy of the state after a big set-up has started showing recovery due to interventions made by the government in better tax and non-tax collections, manufacturing is up and tourism is also showing signs of revival," he said.

Chief Minister announced restoring the salary of the MLAs, which were by 30 percent during the Covid time to raise funds. He also increased the funding under MLA's Local area development from Rs 1.75 croee to Rs 1.80 crore.

Giving a break-up of the budget proposals, the Chief Minister said total revenue receipts are estimated at Rs37,028 crore, whereas total revenue expenditure is estimated to be Rs 38,491 crore. The government is expected to get Rs 9,282 crore from taxes and another Rs 2,754 crore from non tax collections. The state expected Rs 19,468 crore as grant in aid from the Centre and Rs 5,524 crore as share of central taxes. The debt burden has increased to Rs 60,500 crore. He announced the launching of new welfare and women empowerment schemes. Swaran Jayanti Nari Sambal Yojana will be started to give Rs 1000 per month social security to women of 65-69 year age group and Rs 31000 one time grant will be given to girls of SC/ST/OBC and BPL families under "Shagun" yojana at time of their marriages.

The CM said the tourism will get a boost in Lahaul-Spiti due to opening of Rohtang Tunnel and nearly 15000 jobs will be available to people of the state once Centre clears proposed Rs 1100 crore bulk drug park at Una. This will get an investment of Rs 80,000 crore