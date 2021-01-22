Highest quantity of paddy procured this year in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Breaking the paddy procurement record of last 20 years, Chhattisgarh state has recorded highest quantity of paddy procurement this year. In the ongoing procurement season this year, nearly 84 lakh 44 thousand metric tons of paddy has been procured till January 21, which is 50 thousand metric tons more than the quantity of paddy procured last year. It is noteworthy that nearly 83.94 lakh metric tons of paddy was procured in the season of last year.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the quantity of paddy procurement as well as the number of farmers and agriculture yield has consistently increased in last two years. As a result of State Government's pro-farmer policy, Chhattisgarh is emerging as a model state for the country in the agriculture sector.

Chhattisgarh Government's Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana has boosted the crop production in the state. In the current fiscal year, State Government has distributed the incentive amount of Rs 5750 crore to 19 lakh farmers of the state under Rajiv Gandhi Kisaan Nyay Yojana. Till date, 19 lakh 54 thousand 332 farmers have sold paddy at support price till date. 27 lakh 70 thousand 693 metric tons of paddy has been issued to the millers for custom milling, against which nearly 25 lakh 45 thousand 512 metric tons of paddy has been transported already.

It is noteworthy that in the year 2017-18, 56.88 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the state, whereas in the year 2018-19, 80.83 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was purchased and in the year 2019-20, 83.94 lakh metric tonnes of paddy.

Likewise, the number of registered farmers has also increased with each passing year. In the year 2017-18, 15.77 lakh farmers had registered to sell paddy, whereas in the year 2018-19, the number of registered farmers increased to 16.96 lakh, and it further increased to 19.55 lakh in the year 2019-20. This year, there has been a record increase in the number of farmers registered to sell paddy at the support price, i.e. 21.52 lakh.

In the Kharif year 2020-21 till January 21, 2021, one lakh 20 thousand 471 metric tonnes of paddy has been procured in Bastar district of the state.

Similarly, 55 thousand 401 MT of paddy has been procured in Bijapur district, 13 thousand 401 MT in Dantewada district, 2 lakh 65 thousand 350 MT in Kanker district, one lakh 25 thousand 945 MT in Kondagaon district, 17 thousand 252 MT in Narayanpur district, 33 thousand 711 metric tons in Sukma district, 4 lakh 30 thousand 664 metric tons in Bilaspur district, Gaurela-Pandra-Marwahi 64 thousand 991 metric tons, 7 lakh 71 thousand 608 metric tons in Janjgir-Champa district, one lakh in Korba district, 15 thousand 821 MT, 3 lakh 44 thousand 629 MT have been purchased in Mungeli district.

Similarly, 4 lakh 98 thousand 428 MT of paddy has been procured so far in Raigarh district, 4 lakh 96 thousand 276 MT of paddy has been procured in Balod district, 5 lakh 70 thousand 736 MT in Bemetra district, 3 lakh 81 thousand 633 MT in Durg district, 3 Lakh 86 thousand 87 MT in Kawardha district, 7 lakh 3 thousand 423 MT in Rajnandgaon district, 6 lakh 4 thousand 191 MT in Balodabazar district, 4 lakh 7 thousand 864 MT in Dhamtari district.