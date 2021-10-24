Helicopter delivering EVMs, VVPAT machines to Lahaul-Spiti

Shimla: The Election Commission of India has approved the use of helicopter services in Himachal Pradesh bypoll to send EVMs and VVPAT machines to high altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti and Pangi.



Chief Electoral Officer C Paulrasu said 40 EVMs and VVPAT machines have been sent to Kaza of Lahaul-Spiti district under Mandi Parliamentary Constituency through helicopter amidst tight security after commissioning.

These EVMs and VVPAT machines would be used for voting in 29 polling stations set up in Kaza during the bye-election of Mandi Assembly Constituency.

The Spiti area has been experiencing snowfall these days.

Paulrasu informed that all necessary steps have been taken to encourage voters to cast vote in maximum numbers during the by-elections of Mandi Parliamentary Constituency and Fatehpur, Arki and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituencies. Special arrangements have been made to transport EVM machines to the polling stations located at high altitudes in these Constituencies.

He said that in Mandi Parliamentary Constituency, a polling station has been set up at Tashigang in Lahaul-Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet above sea level. Besides this, the Adhail polling station has been set up at an altitude of 8,500 feet in Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly Constituency of Shimla district.

The Pambar polling station in Arki Assembly Constituency of Solan district is situated at an altitude of 6,204 feet and Agahar polling station in Fatehpur Assembly Constituency of district Kangra is situated at an altitude of 2,100 feet above sea level. All arrangements are being made through the District Election Officers for the smooth conduction of the voting process in these polling stations located at the maximum height above sea level.

He said that 55 EVM and 55 VVPAT machines have also been sent to Pangi area falling under Bharmour Assembly Constituency of Chamba district in Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency. During the by-election of Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency, these EVMs and VVPAT machines would be used for voting in 37 polling stations set up in Pangi area.

He said that all arrangements were being made through the District Election Officers for smooth conduct of the voting process in the polling stations located in geographically hard areas.