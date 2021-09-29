Health ID like system for other sectors too: Official

New Delhi: The government is gearing up to develop a health ID system across several sectors, including legal, agriculture, and logistics, to make it easier for people to access and share the information in the ecosystem concerned, a senior government official said on Tuesday.



The Health ID, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, will link health records of people to it which they can share with doctors, health service providers to conveniently access their services.

IT Secretary Ajay Prakash Sawhney while speaking at Global Fintech Fest organised by NPCI-IAMAI said the government is going to put weight behind construction of a healthy ecosystem and UPI represents one such effort towards healthy ecosystem in the financial space.

He said that health ID will help people access the entire gamut of services in the health industry ecosystem as it is linked to a platform which connects doctors, medical professionals, government etc.

"Similar system is coming in education and has started with diksha. Similar thing is happening in agriculture. Similar things are likely to happen in logistics. Something very similar is taking place is bringing the courts system, the justice system and joining it up with the policing so that an interoperable criminal justice system takes place," Sawhney said. He said that young entrepreneurs should look at leveraging the benefits of the unified system in coming up with competitive services at an affordable price.

"Any entity that provides any service at a price point that makes a sense to poor people in India, actually has the making of not just competitive but a globally dominant platform," Sawhney said.

In response to a question on corporates misusing copyright law to suppress dissent on social media platforms, Sawhney said, "We do expect all the companies and corporations to be respectful to the law of the land specially when they are operating in the geography of India."

He said specific instances of people getting impacted from such practices can be examined for suitable action under existing laws.