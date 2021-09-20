HC to hold virtual hearing in Tejpal case on Oct 27

Panaji: The Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court on Monday said it will hear virtually on October 27 the Goa government's appeal against journalist TarunTejpal's acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of Justices M S Sonak and M S Jawalkar adjourned the matter till October 27 after Goa's Advocate General DevidasPangam and a lawyer representing Tejpal asked for a next date of hearing.

Justice Sonak said the court will set up the facility for virtual hearing into the matter by the next date. The hearing into the matter would be held virtually as Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, representing the Goa government, will participate in the court proceedings from Delhi.

Advocate General Pangam said the hearing on Monday was held to decide the next date (of hearing into

the matter).

Earlier, the HC had on August 31 adjourned the hearing on the Goa government's appeal against Tejpal's acquittal in the rape case till September 20, pending request before the Chief Justice for a hybrid (physical plus virtual) hearing into the matter. Before that, the matter was being

heard online.