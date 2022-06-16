HC refuses relief to Narayan Rane in case of notice over 'illegal' alterations in Mumbai bungalow

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Thursday refused to grant any relief to Union minister Narayan Rane in a case of alleged violation of environmental norms at his bungalow in the Juhu area of Mumbai.



A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and M S Karnik said the district coastal zone monitoring committee that issued a notice to Rane last month, should ascertain if it had the requisite jurisdiction for the same.

The bench said if the committee comes to the conclusion that it had the necessary jurisdiction and the notice issued to Rane was legal, it could proceed with the necessary steps.

"If it (the district committee) holds it has jurisdiction, it can proceed without issuing a fresh notice (to Rane) for hearing him on merits on the alleged violation of CRZ (coastal regulation zone) notification," HC said.

Rane had approached the HC seeking that the May 24 notice be quashed.

On Thursday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, who appeared for the Maharashtra government, told the bench that the notice did not threaten demolition, but merely sought an explanation from Rane on the alleged violation of environmental and coastal zone norms.

The bench then said Rane must respond to the notice and any action that the coastal zone authorities took, should be in accordance with the law.