HC issues notice to Maha on CBI's plea seeking docus related to ex-HM

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court issued a notice to the Maharashtra government on an application filed by the CBI, seeking a direction to the state to provide documents needed for the agency's probe against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, after the probe agency claimed its personnel were "threatened" by a police officer.

CBI counsel Anil Singh informed a division bench of Justices S SShinde and N J Jamadar that the state government was not cooperating and claimed some CBI officers were "threatened

by an assistant commissioner of police". The court said it would issue a notice to the state government and directed public prosecutor ArunaKamatPai to respond to the claim that CBI officers were threatened.

We are issuing notice to the government. Some ACP is threatening the CBI officers. Find out what the situation is. Please do not create an unfair situation that we have to take them (police) to task, the bench said.

The court said it would hear the matter further on August 11. It also directed the CBI to add additional chief secretary (Home department) of the state as a respondent to the application.

Please ensure that the directions given by this court and the order passed earlier are followed in letter and spirit, the court told the state government. The CBI in its application said it had written a letter to the State Intelligence Department, seeking details of a communication sent by senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla on the issue of corruption in police transfers and postings, but the SID refused to provide the documents, claiming they were part of an ongoing investigation.

The HC on July 22 held that the CBI can inquire into the allegations of corruption in transfers and postings of police personnel and dismissed a petition filed by the Maharashtra government, seeking that some parts of the central agency's FIR against Deshmukh

be quashed.