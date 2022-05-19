HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case
Bengaluru: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday issued emergent notices to the State and DySP Narasimha Murthy, who is the complainant in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case.
Rachana Hanmant and Jagruth S who were among the toppers in the recruitment exams had approached the HC earlier this month after they were named in the second FIR filed in Bengaluru.
The advocate, who appeared for the petitioners, argued that the FIR has been registered without there being any prima facie evidence and alleged that the two were falsely implicated due to vengeance.
Rachana and Jagruth had participated in a protest against the scam earlier.
The recruitment exams to fill the posts of 545 PSIs, held in October last year, ran into controversy after it was revealed that the OMR answer sheets were tampered with to benefit some candidates.
The police have registered two FIRs and already arrested over 30 people, including some candidates, in connection with the scam.
After issuing emergent notices on Thursday, the HC fixed May 25 as the date for hearing the case.
Recently, the State government decided to annul the examination that was held for the recruitment and decided to hold a re-exam.
