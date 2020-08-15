HC against reopening of temples in Maha, says situation not conducive

Mumbai: Observing that the current situation was "not at all conducive" to reopening of places of worship, the Bombay High Court on Friday refused to pass any interim order directing that temples in Maharashtra be opened for public.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice P V Tavade said the COVID-19 situation in the state had not improved and people must, therefore, pray at home.

The bench was hearing public interest litigation filed through advocate Dipesh Siroya seeking that the Maharashtra government be directed to reopen temples for the public.

The state government could open temples and allow only a limited number of worshippers at a time in accordance with its COVID-19 lockdown guidelines, Siroya argued.

The bench, however, asked Siroya which temple he considered personally, to be the "biggest?"

"The biggest temple is humanity," Siroya said.

To which, the bench responded saying, "If you have any love for humanity, do not press for such prayers then."

"For the love and safety of humanity, pray at home," it said.

When Siroya pointed out that several other states had reopened some places of worship, and that the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra was improving, the bench said, it did not think the situation had improved.