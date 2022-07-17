'Have not received T S Deo's resignation yet'

raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday said he was yet to receive minister T S Singh Deo's resignation from the panchayat department and that he learnt about the latter's move through media.



All India Congress Committee's Chhattisgarh in-charge P L Punia, who is on a visit to the state capital Raipur since July 15, said he has spoken to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, state CM Baghel and Singh Deo on the issue and a necessary decision will be taken on it. Singh Deo, locked in a turf war with Baghel in the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh, on Saturday resigned from the panchayat and rural development department.

He will still remain the minister for health and family welfare, medical education, twenty point implementation and commercial tax (GST) departments. Asked about the development, Baghel told reporters that he learnt about the minister's move through media and after he receives the resignation letter, he will think over it. "I have not spoken to him (Singh Deo). I tried to call him last night, but he could not be contacted," the CM said.

On the BJP's allegations of lack of coordination in his cabinet, Baghel refuted it and said, Whatever the matter is we will sort it out by sitting together .

Meanwhile, Punia said Singh Deo has requested the CM to relieve him of the panchayat department's charge and once Baghel receives the request letter, the issue will be addressed. Singh Deo had in his resignation letter to the CM claimed not a single house was built for homeless people under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as funds were not allotted despite "repeated request."