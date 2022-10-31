Haryana working towards zero stubble burning, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while addressing a press conference held here on Monday said that Haryana is taking concrete steps for stubble management and improving air quality.



Divulging the data about the stubble-burning incidents reported this year, he said that this year as of now only 1,925 incidents have been reported, which shows a decline in the incidents.

He further said that the state has accelerated its campaign further to curb the incidents and expressed hope that soon the state government will achieve its target of zero stubble burning. "If we compare Haryana with our neighbour Punjab, we are not even 10 per cent in terms of stubble burning cases that are being reported there. As per data, 13,873 cases of stubble burning have been reported in Punjab till October 30, 2022," added Khattar

He further said that to control stubble burning, the state government has implemented a framework that includes in-situ crop residue management, ex-situ management, effective monitoring, enforcement and wide reach of information education and communication activities.

The Chief Minister said that crop residues are being utilised through various machines and decomposers. The Chief Minister said that an incentive amount of Rs. 1,000 per acre to farmers for bailing (in-situ management) is being given by the state government.