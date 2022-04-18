Haryana to start diploma courses in polytechnics

Chandigarh: Haryana Technical Education Minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that on the lines of Mahagyani Rishi Ashtavakra Institute, Sector-26, Panchkula, various diploma courses for speech and hearing-impaired students will be started in various polytechnic institutions



of the state.

Vij said that he has granted approval to start various courses for the year 2022-23 in the State Polytechnic and Polytechnic Institutes of Government Society for

such students.

In this series, courses in Library and Information Science, Computer Engineering and Hotel Management, and Catering Technology will be started in

various polytechnics.

He said that for the years 2022-2023, 30 seats each have been reserved for Library and Information Science courses in Government Polytechnic, Ambala City, and Government Polytechnic, Sirsa. Similarly, provision has been made for 30 seats each in Government Polytechnic, Jhajjar and Government Polytechnic, Sonepat in Computer Engineering course for the year 2022-23. He said that 30 seats have also been reserved for Hotel Management and

Catering Technology course in Government Polytechnic, Nilokheri.