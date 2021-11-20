Haryana stands 2nd

Chandigarh: Prioritizing sanitation and hygiene in the State has been fruitful as the State has been ranked second in Swachh Survekshan Survey-2021 by Government of India under the category of less than 100 Urban Local Bodies. Haryana has stood second with a score of 1,745.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar congratulated the people of State and officers of the Department for making consistent efforts so as to ensure a clean and green and urged them to aim for the first position in the next Survey.

Union Minister for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri felicitated officials who had come to receive the award on the behalf of the State in a ceremony in New Delhi.

The State Government had taken comprehensive steps under the able guidance of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, including establishment of Waste to Energy Plant for disposal of waste in Sonepat from which 8 MW of power is being generated per day et al. due to which the State has been able to accomplish this milestone.

Besides this, under the new category, Prerak DAUUR Samman (which will categorize cities on the basis of six select indicators) Gurugram, Rohtak and Karnal were recognized under Anupam (Gold) Category, Panchkula, Faridabad and Nilokhera have been recognized under Ujjwal (Silver) Category and Ambala has been recognized under Aarohi (Aspiring) Category. Thus, seven cities of Haryana made place and won honours in the Swachh Survekshan Survey-2021.

Among the key steps taken by the State to ensure clean and green Haryana are, 93 MRF Centres set up in 60 cities of the state to segregate dry waste where more than 1800 garbage pickers were provided employment, Home Composting started in more than 11,000 houses in the state so as to ensure their participation in Swachh Survey.