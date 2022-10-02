Haryana secures 2nd position in country

Chandigarh: Haryana State is constantly touching a new paradigm of progress under the leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Due to his visionary approach and strenuous efforts, the state government is touching new heights of progress. On the basis of Swachh Survekshan Grameen 2022, ODF Sustainability for Total Sanitation, and excellent implementation of various components of ODF Plus Haryana has secured the second position in the country under the category of States having a population of more than 30 lakhs.



Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli received this award from the President Draupadi Murmu, on Sunday, in a programme organized at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. Union Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti and Food Processing Industries Prahlad Singh Patel, and Minister of State, Jal Shakti and Tribal Affairs Bishweswar Tudu were present on the occasion.

Development and Panchayats Minister Babli said that every department of the state is committed to taking the state to the highest progress by adopting innovative working procedures and implementing schemes. Special focus is being given to accelerating development growth in rural areas along with uplifting their lifestyle. He said that along with the officers of the development and panchayats department, swachhta sainik, education department, women and child development department, and other social institutions played a key role to achieve this remarkable target.