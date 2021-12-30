'Haryana managed finances well despite Covid'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said that the Haryana Government has managed its finances well despite Corona. The State Government developed a separate strategy to enhance the economic situation from the point of view of economic management. The Chief Minister was interacting with the media persons after the pre-budget meeting with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in Delhi on Thursday.



The Chief Minister said that the Union Finance Minister had called the Finance Ministers of all the states for their suggestions in the pre-budget meeting. The Haryana Government has demanded that as NABARD gives loans for rural infrastructure at a 2.75 percent interest rate, similarly loans should be given under NCR Planning Board at a 2.75 percent interest rate. This is to ensure rapid development in the NCR region. Along with this, the Haryana Government has demanded a hybrid model for GST, in which the production share should be included along with the consumption. This will boost employment opportunities in high-producing states.

The Chief Minister demanded a separate budget provision for Rakhigarhi located in Hisar. He said that a large number of people are getting loans through Mudra scheme under the Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana. In this, a scheme for interest waiver should be made. The loan limit for FPOs is currently Rs 2 crore, it should be increased so that big food processing projects can be set up in the state.

The Chief Minister said that MSMEs are expanding. It has been demanded from the Union Finance Minister that subsidies should be fixed for export to ensure MSMEs to export.

Also, containers should also be made available, so that goods can be sent easily to the ports. There has also been a demand to increase the amount of capital expenditure to the states without interest for 50 years. The Haryana government has made a demand for Rs 5000 crore.

Khattar said that the Haryana Government is continuously making efforts to increase the income of the farmers. It is a continuous process. Farmers are being given subsidies, loans are being given to them, and crops are being procured on time. Haryana Government is buying 14 crops at MSP. Almost 600 FPOs have been opened in Haryana; a target has been set to open 1000. So far, 7 state-of-the-art integrated packhouses have been opened in the state, the number of which will be increased to 50. The government is continuously promoting projects like mushroom farming, fish farming, and dairy farming.