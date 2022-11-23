'Haryana has become self-sufficient in power in last 8 years'

Chandigarh: Haryana has continuously progressed in the power sector since its inception in 1966 with an increase in electricity availability from 343 Megawatts (MW) in that period to 13,106.58 MW today. Thus, Haryana has become self-sufficient in terms of power availability in the state in the last eight years under the able leadership of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The target, when the power demand reached 12,768 MW during the peak hours in the months of May-June, was also met. Even when the power crisis deepened in northern India, the availability of electricity in Haryana remained as expected. This became possible due to the power reforms carried out by the power corporations and the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC).

When Haryana was separated from Punjab in 1966, the state had an acute shortage of resources. It was a big challenge before the then governments to provide basic facilities like roads, electricity, water to the public. But in 1970, electricity was brought to every village. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes that all the previous governments have contributed to the development of the state, but the work done in the last eight years is overshadowing the work done in the last 48 years.

In the field of power reforms, Haryana has taken a giant leap in these eight years. The state has not only become self-sufficient in the field of power availability, but for the first time, all four power corporations are also in a position of dividend.

After the Haryana Power Reform Act came into force in 1998, HERC was constituted on August 16, 1998.