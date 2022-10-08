Haryana first state in world to implement PPP, says CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Haryana is the first state not only in the country but also in the world to implement the Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP).



"PPP has made Haryana a role model not only for other states but also for the country and abroad. Through PPP, benefits of all the welfare schemes are being ensured by identifying the actual needy families and the actual beneficiaries," Khattar added.

The Chief Minister said this during a special meeting held with a delegation of the Maharashtra Government at Haryana Niwas on Saturday.

The delegation included Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, Ports and Mining Minister Dada Bhuse, Additional Chief Secretary, Rural Development Department Rajesh Kumar, Principal Secretary, Relief and Rehabilitation, Information and Technology Department Aseem Kumar Gupta, Secretary to Deputy Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Dr. Shrikar Pardeshi, Officer on Special Duty to Chief Minister, Maharashtra, Dr. Anand Madia.

During the meeting, a presentation was shared on Parivar Pehchan Patra, about the Family Information Data Repository (FIDR), the implementation strategy, institutional mechanisms for PPP implementation, the pro-active welfare services through PPP and benefits and outcomes realised of the government's first-of-its-kind umbrella PPP scheme. "PPP had proved instrumental in identifying the ineligible beneficiaries who were taking undue advantage of various government schemes," he said.

The Chief Minister said that today, the central government is ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes to the general public through the Aadhaar card.

"Going a step further, the present state government, while considering the family as one unit, the flagship scheme of Parivar Pehchan Patra was launched which not only created a unique ID for every family residing in the state but also ensured the reach of benefits of government schemes at the grassroots levels," he said.

The Chief Minister said that today in Haryana, the benefits of all the welfare government schemes are being given through PPP only.

The Chief Minister said that the through Social Justice and Empowerment Department, the State Government is giving different types of pensions. All these pensions have been linked with PPP.

This has saved the beneficiaries from making several rounds of the government offices to get their benefit.