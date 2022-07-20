Haryana DSP killing: Markets, schools shut in Tauru; protesters demand immediate action
Gurugram: Shopkeepers downed shutters in Tauru town of Haryana's Nuh district Wednesday over the killing of a deputy superintendent of police investigating illegal stone-mining.
Tauru DSP Surendra Singh had signalled a truck to stop. As the officer approached the truck to check documents, it ran over him. His gunman and driver jumped aside to safety. He was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.
Various organizations, including the Haryana PWD workers' union and school teacher association, took out a march demanding the immediate arrest of the accused.
Schools were also shut down in the town. Public transport vehicles were seen plying but there were very few people on the roads.
Demanding immediate arrest of the accused and stern action against them, the protesters marched up to Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surender Pal's office and submitted a memorandum to him.
Hours after the DSP's death, police said the truck cleaner was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them.
Meanwhile, police raided the house of the truck driver Mittar, the main accused, who is absconding but found that his family had already fled.
A senior investigation officer of the Nuh crime unit said, "We raided Mittar's house Tuesday night but found his house locked. All of his family members are also absconding while the accused has switched off his mobile phone.
Police said they have been carrying out raids to nab him.
The deceased police officer will be cremated on Wednesday at his native village Sarangpur in Hisar.
Superintendent of Police Varun Singla said, "We will soon start interrogation the arrested accused and catch the main accused soon." PTI COR NB
