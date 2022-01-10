Haryana bags 11 awards in national skill competition

Chandigarh: In India's biggest India Skill - 2021 National Competition, Haryana team has won 11 awards by performing brilliantly. Haryana has won three Gold, four Silver, one Bronze medal as well as 3 medals for excellence. Haryana will also represent the country in the upcoming World Skill Competition 2022 to be held in China.

Giving detailed information in this regard, an official spokesperson said that Haryana has won the gold medal in Auto Body Repair, R&AC, and Welding category. The team of Cooking, Industry Design, Mechatronics won Silver Medal and Bronze Medal in Restaurant Services. Apart from this, three Medals of Excellence have also been received in Beauty Therapy, R&AC, and Industrial Control category.

Congratulating the winners, CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that this performance by the teams of Haryana would fulfill the efforts made by the state government towards skill development.