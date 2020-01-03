Haryana Assembly session on January 20

Chandigarh: The Haryana Assembly will convene a three-day session on January 20 to ratify a Bill to extend reservation to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for another 10 years. A decision to this effect was taken by Haryana Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The reservation for SCs, STs and Anglo Indians given for the past 70 years in Lok Sabha and state assemblies was due to end on January 25, 2020, necessitating the Constitution amendment bill.