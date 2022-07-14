Gyanvapi mosque complex not Waqf Board property: Hindu side in court
Varanasi (UP): The Hindu side on Thursday argued in a district court here that the Gyanvapi mosque complex is not the property of the Waqf Board and the case over it should be heard in its entirety.
District Government Advocate Rana Sanjeev Singh said the Hindu side asserted that as per the religious belief, once an idol is established at some place, then that place is worshipped too.
The Hindu plaintiff had earlier claimed that a Shivling was found in the "wazookhana" (tank for ablution) of the Gyanvapi mosque during a court-mandated survey in May, a claim rejected by the Muslim side. Singh said advocates for the Hindu plaintiff said the Muslim side has not presented any evidence stating that the Gyanvapi complex is the property of the Waqf Board. Since the Gyanvapi complex is not the property of the board, the case deserves to be heard in its entirety, they argued.
The Hindu side will continue with its arguments on Friday.
The Hindu side on Wednesday had asserted that the Places of Worship Act, 1991 does not apply in the case and community members should be allowed to offer prayers there.
