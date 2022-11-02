Gyanvapi mosque committee files objection to demand for survey

Varanasi (UP): The Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Wednesday filed its objection to the Hindu side's demand for the survey of two underground places (tahkhana) on the mosque premises.

The lawyers of the Hindu side sought time for filing their counter-objection, following which the court of district judge A K Vishvesha fixed November 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

District government counsel Mahendra Pandey said the Hindu side had demanded a survey by opening the locks of the closed cellars on the Gyanvapi campus.

On this, the lawyers of the masjid committee presented their objection before the court Wednesday and the other side sought time for filing counter objection, he said.

Joint Secretary of Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee S M Yasin said their lawyer in the objection cited the Supreme Court order that no change should be done in the existing masjid complex area.

As such survey of the tahkhana by opening locks of the closed cellars would be violation of the apex court order, he said.

Lawyer of Rakhi Singh, a plaintiff of the Hindu side, had given an application before the court seeking protection of the idol of Lakshmi-Ganesh found in Gyanvapi complex.