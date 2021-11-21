'Guv should apologise to kin of civilians killed in encounter'

Srinagar: PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha should apologise to the families of the persons killed in the Hyderpora encounter as well as to the entire population of the Valley and called for stringent punishment to those involved in the incident.

Mehbooba, who led a protest march of her party activists from her 'Fairview' residence at Gupkar Road to the Raj Bhavan here, also demanded that the body of the third person -- Amir Margay from the Ramban area of Jammu -- killed in the encounter be returned to the family.

Innocent people were killed in Hyderpora encounter. As LG is the head of the unified command, he should apologise to the kin of the killed persons and take back the blot on them of being militants or hybrid militants or OGWs.

"They should return Amir's body, give compensation and the unified command should seek an apology from the people of Kashmir, she told reporters.

The PDP president demanded a judicial probe into the incident to bring the facts to the fore.

A judicial inquiry be conducted and stringent punishment be given to those involved in this (incident), she said.

Mehbooba said there were doubts whether there really was a militant who the police claim was killed in the

encounter.

We have not seen the body or the face of the fourth person who is being labelled as a militant. We have doubts whether there really was a militant or whether they killed the three civilians unnecessarily, she said. She said there was a huge question mark on the whole incident.