Gujarat polls: Cong announces fifth list of six candidates

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday released its fifth list of six candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases.

The six candidates declared by the party included Manhar Patel from Botad in place of Ramesh Mer.

The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 109. The Congress had on November 4 released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections.

On November 10, the party came out with another list with 46 names. It released a list of seven candidates on Friday but one was a replacement for the earlier announced candidate. A fourth list of nine candidates was released on Saturday.

Among the candidates named in the fifth list are Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel from Morbi, Jivan Kumbharvadiya from Jamnagar Rural, Chhattarsinh Gunjariya from Dhrangadhra, Mansukhbhai Kalariya from Rajkot West and Divyesh Chavda from Gariadhar.