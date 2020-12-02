Gujarat BJP MP Abhay Bharadwaj dies of multi-organ failure

Ahmedabad/Chennai: BJP MP from Gujarat Abhay Bharadwaj, admitted to a hospital in Chennai for post COVID-19 severe pneumonia care, died on Tuesday due to multi-organ failure and his lungs were completely destroyed due to the infection, the hospital said. Bharadwaj (66) was a prominent lawyer and was elected to the Rajya Sabha in June this year.



MGM Healthcare said that Bharadwaj, admitted to the hospital "for post Covid severe pneumonia since October 9, was on total life support and his lungs were completely destroyed due to Covid."

In a further setback, despite maximal life support, he "developed multi-organ failure and with profound grief, we regret to inform that he passed away at 4.35 PM," the hospital's Assistant Director of Medical Services Dr Anuradha Baskaran said in a statement.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had said that the MP died today while undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at a hospital in Chennai.

Bharadwaj tested positive for COVID-19 in August after attending party meetings and a roadshow in Rajkot.

He was first admitted to the government-run COVID hospital in Rajkot and put on artificial lung support.

A team of senior doctors later flew to Rajkot and on their suggestion, Bharadwaj was put on extraporeal membrane oxygenation therapy to improve his oxygen saturation levels, a doctor said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of the MP from his home state. "Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat, Shri Abhay Bharadwaj Ji was a distinguished lawyer and remained at the forefront of serving society. It is sad we have lost a bright and insightful mind, passionate about national development.