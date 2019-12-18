Guj: Three senior citizens killed by speeding car
Godhra: Three senior citizens were killed after being hit by a car when they were out for a morning walk in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Wednesday, police said.
The accident took place at Rena Morva village in Godhra taluka, where the driver lost control of his four- wheeler and in bid to evade the oncoming vehicle, rammed into the trio, an official from Shehra police station said.
While the elderly men were killed on the spot, the car driver fled the scene, he said.
The deceased have been identified as Suresh Patel (62), Gunwant Patel (60) and Ranchhod Mahanbhai (60), he said, adding that their bodies have been sent to the government hospital in Shehra for post-mortem.
The police are on the look out for the absconding driver, he added.
