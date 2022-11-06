Guj polls: Kejriwal leads 'Tiranga yatras' in Kutch

Gandhidham: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday led 'Tiranga yatras' (Tricolour marches) in Gandhidham and Anjar in poll-bound Gujarat's Kutch district.



Kejriwal's colleague and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held road shows in three Muslim-dominated areas of Ahmedabad. Assembly polls will be held in the state in two phases on December 1 and 5 and votes will be counted on December 8. "You have given the Bharatiya Janata Party 27 years. Give us five years," Kejriwal said in Gandhidham and Anjar.

"If we come to power, we will pay your electricity bills, we will make good schools for your children, we will make good hospitals in which you will be given free treatment," he said in Gandhidham.

Kejriwal claimed voting for the Congress was futile as its legislators would later defect to the BJP. Mann's road shows were held in Muslim-dominated Jamalpur, Danilimbda and Asarwa in Ahmedabad city, where he spoke about free electricity, as well as the party's "guarantees" on education and health.

Isudan Gadhvi is the chief ministerial candidate for AAP, which has been conducting a high-decibel campaign over the past several weeks in order to emerge as the main contender against the BJP, replacing the Congress.