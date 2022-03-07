Guj ATS seizes drugs worth Rs 2,170 cr in three years

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad seized drugs estimated to be worth 2,170 crore in the last three years and arrested 73 people, including a number of Pakistani nationals, in this connection, the ATS said on Sunday.



It claimed that Pakistani smugglers many times tried to use the Gujarat coast to smuggle drugs, but all such attempts were foiled.

The Gujarat ATS carried out joint operations with the Indian Coast Guard and local police to bust several such attempts, the anti-terror agency said in a release.

In 2021 alone, narcotics worth Rs 1,466.18 crore were seized, while drugs worth Rs 704.04 crore were confiscated in the previous two years, it said. Many of these seizures were made in operations carried out in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast, close to the international maritime boundary with Pakistan, it said. The figure does not include the drug seizure worth Rs 21,000-crore made by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from the Mundra port in Kutch district in September last year. That case is now being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Between 2019 and 2021, the state ATS seized 427.3 kg of heroin, 6.65 kg of

MD (a synthetic stimulant) and 3.54 kg brown sugar, the release said.