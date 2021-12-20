'Guilty won't be spared'

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the government is complying with the spirit of its slogan of recruiting according to merit.



Responding to an adjournment motion on the second day of the winter session of Haryana Assembly today, Khattar said that those who indulged in corruption in recruitments will not be spared at all. The State Vigilance Bureau has succeeded in nabbing the gang leaking competitive examination papers. An independent and impartial investigation is underway in the matter. If the opposition also has any information related to the discrepancy in competitive examinations, then they should give it to the State Vigilance Bureau or the court so that immediate action can be taken and no one will be spared.

Khattar said that the opposition has been saying time and again that the Chief Minister is honest then why do they still have doubts. He said due to the misdeeds of one person (sacked HCS officer Anil Nagar), the entire system cannot be blamed.

He said that the Haryana Government has recruited people to 84,000 posts without 'Parchi Kharchi' which includes people from needy families. During previous governments, people used to even sell their jewelry to buy jobs. He said the HPSC was an autonomous body. The commission has a chairman and 5 members.

He said the advertisement for the 81 posts of Dental Surgeon was released on February 25, 2021. A total of 7,891 candidates applied for these posts. The written examination was conducted on September 26, 2021, in 29 examination centers located in Panchkula. The result of the written examination was declared on November 10, 2021. In which total of 220 candidates were shortlisted for interview.