Govt's official language policy is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill: Minister
New Delhi: The central government's official language policy is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra informed Lok Sabha on Tuesday in response to a question on the promotion of Hindi.
Congress MP from Tamil Nadu A Chellakumar asked whether the government has "evaluated the impact of promoting Hindi at the expense of English" in southern states and if so, the details thereof, and if not, the reasons thereof.
"No Sir. The Official Language Policy of the government is of persuasion, incentive and goodwill," Union Minister of State for Home Mishra said in the written reply.
Replying to Chellakumar's another question on whether the government proposes to amend the Official Languages Act, 1963 to allow the publication of official notifications in all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule, as advised by the Supreme Court, Mishra said, "The Hon'ble Supreme Court has not given any advisory regarding publication of official notifications in all languages mentioned in the Eighth Schedule. In view of the above, question does not arise." PTI ACB
