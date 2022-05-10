Govt will protect rights of indigenous people: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday asserted that his government is committed to protecting the rights of the indigenous people.



Speaking at a public rally to mark the completion of the first year of his government, Sarma said the BJP-led dispensation in Assam will give all indigenous people their due right over their land.

He also listed the achievements of his government in the past year, including the repeal of AFSPA from most parts of the state, its fight against drugs, clearing encroachments, and checking rhino poaching among others.

Just as we protected our indigenous people in the last one year with confidence in Gorukhuti and Lumding, we will continue to do so in the future, the chief minister said.

He was referring to eviction drives carried out by the authorities in Gorukhuti in Darrang district and Lumding in Hojai district to clear government land after the incumbent government assumed power.

From the abrogation of Article 370 to work on Ram Mandir at Ayodhya to re-establishing the glory of Indian civilisation, Amit Shah ji has been rendering relentless service to realise the dreams of our Prime Minister, the chief minister said.

He also thanked Shah, who was also present on the occasion, for spending two days in Guwahati and offering his guidance to the government on its first anniversary.

Sarma said his first year in office as chief minister had been one of challenges, but the government has been able to work towards achieving success in its endeavours.

The peace agreements with Bodo and Karbi militants and the withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from most parts of the state are among the major achievements in recent times for the state, he said.

Sarma said drugs worth over Rs 550 crore have been seized, eviction drives carried out at Gorukhuti, Lumding, and Bokajan, rhino poaching has almost been eliminated and the crime rate brought down in the last one year.

In keeping with the BJP's pre-poll promise of providing one lakh government jobs, he said 25,000 appointment letters will be distributed on May 14 and assured people that the state government would fulfil its commitment.

Sarma also announced increasing the number of beneficiaries under various government schemes, including Orunudoi, and a loan waiver scheme for borrowers from microfinance institutions.

Over 6,000 km of roads will be constructed this year, the state will have 24 medical colleges and 17 cancer care hospitals soon. The AIIMS will start working in November this year. Numerous large projects for bridges have been sanctioned in just one year, he claimed.

Sarma also said the government was following the policy of minimum government, maximum governance' and is digitalising all its services in a phased manner to achieve it.

I want to assure the people that we will continue to dedicate ourselves to your welfare for the next four years also, Sarma added.