'Govt should take nation into confidence over Galwan incident'

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday asked the government to come clean on the Galwan Valley incident in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives a year ago and sought to know the progress made in restoring status quo ante at the border.

In a statement, she said no clarity is yet available on the Chinese transgressions at the border, which Prime minister Narendra Modi has denied.

Gandhi said the Congress has patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain.

"The Congress party reiterates its concern that no clarity is yet available and the prime minister's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred," she said. "We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in light of the PM's statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020," she also said.

The Congress chief said that the disengagement agreement with China "appears to have worked entirely to India's disadvantage so far". "The Congress party urges the government to take the nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders," she said in her statement.

Congress remembers Galwanbravehearts Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to 20 bravehearts of the Indian Army who lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clash and said the government owes an explanation to the people on the incident. The soldiers made the supreme sacrifice while fighting against the PLA troops at the India-China border on the intervening night of June 15-16, 2020 in eastern Ladakh.

"I join a grateful nation in remembering the 20 brave jawans of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer who tragically lost their lives in a confrontation with PLA troops in Galwan on the night of 15-16 June, 2020.

"There are many questions that remain unanswered of that incident and many explanations this government owes to our people," Gandhi said in an Instagram post. Using the hashtag "#JusticeForGalwanMartyrs", he also posted a video of his earlier press conference where he alleged that the prime minister has failed to protect Indian territory.