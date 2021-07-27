'Govt ready for talks, Oppn not allowing Parliament to function'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked BJP MPs on Tuesday to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for a discussion but they are not letting Parliament to function, sources said.



Addressing the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Modi told the lawmakers to mark 75 years of the country's independence by organising programmes in every village of their constituencies, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said.

The sources said the prime minister also asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs to expose the opposition parties as the government is ready for a discussion but they are not letting Parliament to function.

Underlining that the 75th anniversary celebrations of independence should not merely be a government programme, Modi said it should be a people's movement with people's participation, Meghwal told reporters after the meeting.

He asked the BJP MPs to form a team of two party workers in each Assembly segment, which will organise the programmes and seek suggestions and ideas from people on how they envisage India in 2047, when the country will complete 100 years of independence.

The prime minister told the MPs that these teams of two BJP workers will visit 75 villages in each Assembly segment and spend 75 hours in each constituency, Meghwal said.

The 75th anniversary of the country's independence can also be celebrated by organising local sports events and cleanliness drives, Modi said.

He emphasised on the digital literacy of people in rural India so that they can avail maximum benefits of the government welfare schemes, the minister said.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi briefed the MPs of the saffron party about parliamentary proceedings and the government's floor strategy for the ongoing monsoon session.

BJP president JP Nadda asked the party MPs to make sure that the government schemes reach people.