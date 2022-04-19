'Govt of India bound by assurance given to Portugal on Abu Salem'

New Delhi: The Government is bound by the assurance given by the then deputy Prime Minister L K Advani to the Portugal government that the maximum sentence handed out to gangster Abu Salem will not exceed 25 years, the Union home secretary has told the Supreme Court.



In an affidavit filed in pursuance to the apex court's April 12 order, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the assurance would come into effect once the period of 25 years expires on November 10, 2030. "It is respectfully submitted that the Government of India is bound by the assurance dated December 17, 2002. The period of 25 years, which is mentioned in the assurance, will be abided by the Union of India at an appropriate time subject to the remedies which may be available, the affidavit said.

The home secretary submitted that Salem's contention about non-compliance of assurance is premature and based on hypothetical surmises and can never be raised in present proceedings.

He also stated in his affidavit that judiciary is independent in deciding all cases including criminal cases in accordance with the applicable laws without in any way being bound by any position taken by the executive. The matter is listed for hearing before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh on April 21.

The top court had earlier asked the Centre to make its stand clear on the issue.

It had said that the stand on the commitment made by the Union of India would have wide ramifications the next time the country wants to bring back any fugitive.

The top court had said that it is not satisfied with the affidavit filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) which said that the assurance given by India to Portugal on the maximum sentence during the extradition of Salem, a convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blast case, is not binding on Indian courts.

On February 2, the top court had sought a response from the Centre on a plea filed by Salem, serving life imprisonment for his role in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case, contending that his imprisonment cannot extend beyond 25 years as per the terms of the extradition treaty between India and Portugal.

It had granted four weeks to the Centre to respond on a plea by Salem claiming that the 2017 judgement of TADA court sentencing him to life imprisonment was against the terms of the

extradition treaty.