Gold worth Rs 1.36 cr seized at Mangaluru airport
Mangaluru: Customs officials at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) have seized 2.468 kg of gold worth Rs 1.36 crore from two passengers in separate incidents on Tuesday.
A customs release said here on Wednesday that the two separate smuggling attempt cases involved passengers who arrived here from Dubai.
In the first case, customs officers seized 1.684 kg of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 86.89 lakh. The rectangular shaped gold bar was concealed in undergarments and sanitary pad worn by a female passenger who arrived from Dubai.
In the second case, customs officers seized 964 gm of 24 carat purity gold valued at Rs 49.74 lakh from a passenger arriving from Dubai.
The gold was attempted to be smuggled through body concealment in four oval shaped objects concealed in powder form, the release said.
