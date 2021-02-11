Goa records 45 fresh COVID-19 cases; 64 recoveries

Panaji: With the addition of 45 new cases of coronavirus, the count of infections in Goa reached 54,113 on Thursday, an official from the state health department said.

As many as 64 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities, while no fresh casualties were reported during the day, the official said.

With this, the toll in the state stands at 776 and the number of recoveries has risen to 52,653, he said.

The coastal state is now left with 684 active cases, the official said.

The total number of tests conducted in the state has gone up to 4,68,179, after 1,634 samples were tested during the day, he added.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 54,113, new cases 45, death toll 776, discharged 52,653, active cases 684, samples tested till date 4,68,179.